Gierhart sentenced to 8 years in prison on a federal child pornography charge

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County man gets eight years in prison for a federal child pornography charge.
Mark Gierhart pleaded guilty to a single charge of receipt and distribution of child pornography in April. According to court documents, the charge stems from incidents that happened between May 2020 and January 2023, and the images showed a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. His computer and an external hard drive were seized by investigators. Gierhart sentence also included 15 years of supervised release when his prison term is up.