Glenn to hold 2nd Landlord Meeting on March 29th

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima’s sixth ward councilman wants to continue the discussion to work out issues between landlords and tenants. Derry Glenn is looking to hold his second Landlord Meeting on March 29th at the Wingate Hotel. Glenn started the discussion to work on the problems that exist with the rental properties in the south end of Lima.

He says there are good renters and landlords out there, but he has also heard of people not paying rent for months and landlords not following up with needed repairs. He may look at bringing a housing court to the city, but both sides need to work on the various problems that each has.

“We got to work on building a bridge with the landlords,” says Glenn. “We work very hard with these guys to see what we could do to help, help out in our community.”

Again, the Landlord meeting will be on March 29th from 6 to 8 pm at the Wingate Hotel in downtown Lima.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.