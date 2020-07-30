Golden Gate Bridge Academy moves to central downtown Lima

When Golden Bridge Academy started planning the return of their students in the fall, they knew that their current building would not hold up to the new COVID standards. Now, 71 Town Square in downtown Lima is the new home of Golden Bridge.
The school is excited to announce the sudden move from their previous location on West Market Street. The Lima community is to thank for helping the school find a new location and ensuring that the students would have somewhere safe to learn this school year. In addition to a new learning space, the school has made partnerships with local businesses like Art Space and the YMCA.
“It actually started with keeping kids safe during COVID, and it’s led into something so much bigger,” says Kendra Gottschalk, the interim principal at Golden Bridge. “We can’t wait to showcase the building, and I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for Lima. It’s central to downtown, I can’t wait to have these partnerships with these great businesses down here, and I’m really looking forward to the future.”
The building was generously purchased by Sanko Investments, LLC to be able to lease to the school. The school plans to open for in-person classes on August 31st.