Gov. DeWine gives update on Delta variant in Ohio

Governor Mike DeWine says Ohio is in a new stage of the pandemic.
In his first coronavirus briefing in six weeks, DeWine laid out what Ohio looks like with the emergence of the Delta variant. The most recent data on coronavirus testing says that 86% of all samples were the delta variant. Officials say there are two Ohio's, the one that is vaccinated and the one that is not.
“There are two things that are clear,” says Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff the Chief Medical Officer for the Ohio Department of Health. “Number one, that vaccines are absolutely the key to containing this fire and ultimately to put it out. Secondly, vaccination is without any doubt your best bet, regardless of your age, for avoiding getting really sick from COVID-19 and avoiding some of the lasting complications like long COVID.”
“The most amazing, the most remarkable, the most effective tool that we have today is the vaccine,” adds DeWine.
DeWine says the state saw increased vaccinations in all 88 counties last week. Currently, 58% of all Ohioans 12 years old and older are vaccinated.