Gov. Mike DeWine talks about President Trump's COVID diagnosis

President Donald Trump announced early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania have tested positive for COVID-19.
The White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said the President was experiencing mild symptoms of the novel coronavirus, but wouldn't say what the symptoms are. The First Lady also says that she has mild symptoms, and both are in good spirits.
The President was tested after senior advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19. Congressman Jim Jordan is one of the people that were on Air Force One this week with the President and Hicks when they traveled to Cleveland for the first presidential debate. He got tested this morning and those results have come back negative. Governor Mike DeWine held a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the President's diagnosis.
“You know as careful as Fran and I have been, you know this was a reminder to us as well,” says Gov. Mike DeWine. “I think it’s just a reminder to everybody that this virus loves everybody the same as Doctor (Amy) Acton used to say, or hates everybody the same. But it does not discriminate, it's going to go after anybody.”
Late Friday afternoon, it was announced the President will be going to Walter Reed Military Medical Center, to be treated, out of an abundance of caution. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have tested negative and so has Joe Biden and his wife.