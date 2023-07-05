Governor DeWine breaks down Ohio's $86 billion dollar budget

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - State officials break down some of the bigger items that were included in the new $86 billion budget.
The 1,200 page budget delivers on tax cuts for the Ohioans and invests in improving nursing homes, and adds funding for education. It also addresses the problem of the lack of housing around the state and creates new opportunities for people to rent and own their own homes.
"For the first time in Ohio's history, we are creating low-income state tax credits to build thousands of new rental properties for families. We are addressing the housing needs of our growing workforce," says DeWine. "For a first time, we are creating a tax credit to build single-family homes, making homeownership more affordable for families."
DeWine is also following through with a promise he made in his State of the State Address to invest in career centers to help build up Ohio's workforce.
"This budget provides resources to expand career tech programs and to launch new ones," adds DeWine. "Including one-time infusion of $200 million to build new facilities and $100 million to purchase the needed equipment."
The new budget also overhauls the Ohio Department of Education and puts control of the department under the governor and state lawmakers. DeWine says he hopes to announce a new director for the department soon.
July 5, 2023, Press Release from the Office of Governor Mike DeWine: (COLUMBUS, Ohio)— This afternoon, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted discussed a number of priority items in the new Fiscal Year 2024-2025 operating budget that will support Ohio's workforce, children, and communities.
House Bill 33 supports the priorities of the DeWine-Husted Administration by taking advantage of Ohio's Time in history to make significant investments in nursing homes, literacy, education, behavioral health, housing, children's initiatives, career tech, college scholarships, and more.
"This budget is one that makes historic investments in Ohioans and builds on Ohio’s momentum," said Governor DeWine. "We are building on our efforts to make sure Ohio continues to be the heart of it all -- the best place to live, work, raise a family, and start a business."
“If you provide people the chance to access an education and earn job skills, you have good jobs available for them and you stay focused on making sure that you continue to innovate the state for the future, you are giving people the ability to live their version of the American dream,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “I truly believe if we get the economy, workforce and innovation right, Ohio will be the best in the Midwest.”
