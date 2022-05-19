Graduates with disabilities take next step in their careers thanks to collaborative project

Andrea Bourassa, Fisher Deeds, Joseph Frazier, Alexi Rieman, and Rayna woods all graduated from the program during a ceremony held at St. Rita's Graduate Medical Education Center.
"It can be any kind of disability, it can be any kind of person that wants to learn valuable work skills," said Leigh Taylor, Project SEARCH instructor. "Anything that will help them get a leg up and a better resume experience."
Intern and volunteer work includes environmental services, patient transport, volunteer service, gift shop, etc. Many students who have gone through the program stay and work at the hospital where they interned and volunteered at.
"Over seventeen of my students have been hired by the hospital, and are still here, "said Taylor. "So if they do a great job it's something that shows the hospital that these employees really want to work here."
Since launching nine years ago, the project has had 89% of graduates placed in jobs. The training gives each graduate a sense of responsibility as well as being guided by mentors.
"A better real-world experience in working with mentors, and understanding that time management, and understanding that they are accountable for that position," said Taylor.
And those working with the hospital say that they wanted to help in the medical field to help people.
"I'm looking forward to helping them out if they need help," said Andrea Bourassa.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.