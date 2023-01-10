Grand Lake Health System Kicks Off 17th Annual Grand Health Challenge Tuesday Evening

ST. MARYS (WLIO) - Some of you may have losing weight or eating healthier on your New Years' Resolution List, and the Grand Lake Health System kicked off an annual event to help the community out.

Tuesday (1/10/23) was the kickoff night for the 17th annual Grand Health Challenge at the St. Marys Theater. Participants arrived around 6:30 PM Tuesday evening to start their journey to good health by weighing in for their starting points and then were instructed on the rules of the challenge inside the theater. The challenge is a ten-month program where participants create teams from 2 to 7 and compete against each other to lose the highest weight loss percentage by weighing in monthly. Organizers with Grand Lake Health System provide participants with a list of physical competitions and races, dietary education, and proper exercise techniques so everyone can live and enjoy a long, healthy life.

