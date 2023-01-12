Grand Lake Task Force investigation leads to the arrest of two in Auglaize County

Law enforcement from Mercer and Auglaize Counties arrested two individuals for failure to appear warrants and located contraband in their possession.
According to a press release, the Grand Lake Task Force was investigating 19-year-old Cooper Rademacher for a failure to appear warrant. The Wapakoneta Police Department located Rademacher in a traffic stop and found a handgun, counterfeit checks, counterfeit money, and counterfeit drugs in his vehicle. The investigation continued at a nearby hotel where 22-year-old Andrea Rinderle was found in possession of more counterfeit checks, money, drugs, and possible methamphetamine. Rademacher is in custody at the Auglaize County Correctional Center and Rinderle is being held at the Mercer County Correctional Center. The investigation is ongoing.
Press Release from the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office:A recent Grand Lake Investigation leads to arrests. The Grand Lake Task Force is made up from multiple Deputies and Officers from Departments in Auglaize and Mercer County.
The Grand Lake Task Force received information that a Cooper Rademacher was wanted by authorities from Williams County, Ohio, for a Failure to Appear Warrant. The Grand Lake Task Force also had information that this subject may be in the Wapakoneta area. The Grand Lake Task Force was able to locate the subject driving and coordinated with the Wapakoneta Police Department to make a traffic stop. Cooper was placed into custody without incident. During the stop, Wapakoneta Police K9 unit was deployed and alerted to the odor of drugs in the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and Investigators and Officers located counterfeit checks, counterfeit money, counterfeit drugs, along with a handgun.
The investigation carried over from the traffic stop to a nearby hotel. Once at the hotel, Investigators made contact with Andrea Rinderle, who had an outstanding warrant for her arrest from Mercer County. She was placed into custody with incident. While continuing the investigation at the hotel, Investigators located more counterfeit checks, counterfeit money, counterfeit drugs and suspected methamphetamine.
Cooper Rademacher 19 yoa from Pioneer, Ohio was transported to the Auglaize County Correctional Center on charges of Weapons Under Disability and given a bond of $100,000/10%.
Andrea Rinderle DOB: 22yoa from Celina, Ohio, was transported to the Mercer County Correctional Center for a warrant for a Probation Violation.
The investigation is still in the early stages with the potential for further charges and arrests. No further information can be released at this time.
Assisting with the Investigation was the Wapakoneta Police Department and the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office.
Update: The incident occurred January 10, 2023 at 12:14pm
