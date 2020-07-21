Hancock Public Health warning of COVID outbreak because of an event

Hancock Public Health has identified a COVID-19 outbreak from a social event at the AMVETS post on July 11.
10 people who attended the event have tested positive for the coronavirus and the health department is asking people who were at the July 11th event to monitor for symptoms of virus and quarantine for 14 days. If you were there and start to develop symptoms like cough, shortness of breath, fever, and loss of taste and smell, you are asked to notify Hancock Public Health 419-424-7420.
Media Release from Hancock Public Health 7/21/2020: Hancock Public Health has identified a COVID-19 outbreak associated with an event held in Hancock County. There are 10 people who recently attended a social event at the AMVETS Post 21, 423 W. Trenton Ave, Findlay on July 11th, and have tested positive for COVID-19. Hancock Public Health is advising people who were at the AMVETS Post 21 on July 11th, to monitor for symptoms of the respiratory virus and quarantine for 14 days after the event. If you were at this event and become symptomatic, please notify Hancock Public Health at 419-424-7420.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may develop up to 14 days after exposure and include:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Nausea or vomiting
- Body aches
- Sore throat
- Fatigue
- Diarrhea
- Abdominal pain
- Runny nose or congestion
- Fever
- Chills
If you develop any of these symptoms, you should contact your health care provider and seek immediate testing for COVID-19. If you do not have a primary care provider, local testing sites are available at the locations listed below:
- CVS – visit CVS.com or call (419) 423-3236
- NWO Express Clinic (419) 427-3030
- Physicians Plus (419) 423-3888 (requires an evaluation prior to testing)
Health Commissioner, Karim Baroudi would like to remind citizens, “COVID-19 can be spread asymptomatically from person-to-person when in close contact. Individuals should avoid large gatherings of 10 or more people, practice social distancing of 6 feet or more, wear a facial covering when in public, practice good hand hygiene, and stay home if you are feeling sick to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”