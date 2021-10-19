Hardesty speaks to supporters about the ideas she has for Lima

As we get closer to the November 2nd election, the Lima Mayoral candidates are getting their message out to the voters.
Elizabeth Hardesty held a gathering to speak to supporters about her run to be the next Lima mayor. With the election two weeks away, she has been taking her message of change to the voters, which includes hiring a safety service director to address the crime and drug issues in the city. Also, she would like to focus on boosting economic development in the city.
“I would very much enjoy more businesses coming in to bring jobs and income into the city using some of the big buildings that we have that are empty that other companies have vacated from,” says Hardesty. “As well as, keeping our small businesses, here supported and making sure they are making money.”
Hardesty says she has traveled around most of the city to talk to voters with first and second wards to go before the election. She will be facing off against Sharetta Smith in next month’s general election.