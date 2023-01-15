Hat Day hike introduces people to The Quarry Farm

PANDORA, OH (WLIO) - The Quarry Farm led visitors through their scenic trails for their annual Hat Day Hike.
People put on their favorite hat and took a stroll through the trails at The Quarry Farm Nature Preserve and Conservation Farm. The trail features a pond, flowing creeks, and bridges. Hikers were also on the lookout for songbirds and wild turkey that reside in the preserve or signs of other wildlife, such as deer tracks.
The Quarry Farm invites residents and their families to events like this to give them a nice way to spend an afternoon and help people discover the 50-acre property, its animals, and the hiking trails they offer to the community.
"We don't have any park system in Putnam County. So, people come here to The Quarry Farm to be able to walk the trails, we've got three miles of trails. It's quiet and it's a gorgeous day today. Normally on Hat Day we have pretty cold temperatures or snow but it's just beautiful today, so it's a chance to get out in the fresh air," said Anne Coburn-Griffis, the facilitator of The Quarry Farm.
If you are interested in walking their trails, staff ask that you call to let them know you'll be there or visit their website for a full calendar of events.
