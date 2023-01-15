Hat Day hike introduces people to The Quarry Farm

PANDORA, OH (WLIO) - The Quarry Farm led visitors through their scenic trails for their annual Hat Day Hike. 

People put on their favorite hat and took a stroll through the trails at The Quarry Farm Nature Preserve and Conservation Farm. The trail features a pond, flowing creeks, and bridges. Hikers were also on the lookout for songbirds and wild turkey that reside in the preserve or signs of other wildlife, such as deer tracks.

