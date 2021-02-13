"Hearts & Crafts Bestie Bash" at the Lima Mall

The Lima Mall KidX club continues to have a themed party every now and again and today, they held the Bestie Bash for Valentines Day.

The mall hosted a Valentine's Day celebration with the Hearts and Crafts Bestie Bash, inviting families out to enjoy the mall with their kids. Different booths were set up where kids could make various crafts and valentines and even play some games.

D.A.R.E. was also there making child I-D cards for the parents. The manager of the mall, Chris Garlock, says they enjoy being a community hub for families to come to.

Garlock says, “We are a community-based mall, we are a hub, so we wanted to show the people that yes, we sell things but we’re also a place to come and have fun and learn different things.”

For more information on KidX club or to see when their next event is, head to limamall.com.

 

