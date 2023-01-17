Heritage Trails Park District Planning Ahead for the Future

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The Board of Park Commissioners with the Heritage Trails Park District were busy Tuesday evening inside the Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce with budgetary and future event planning.
Currently, hundreds of people are involved in the district's 2023 Cabin Fever Hike Series, which is part of the Grand Lake Health System Road to Fitness Program, but the district is already looking further ahead. Heritage Trails Park District is planning with the St. Marys Community Public Library for the annual Gardener Swap and Share in May, and while it is still a year out, the district is already in the planning stages for a once-in-a-lifetime astronomical event set to occur in the area in April of 2024.
"We discussed tonight to begin planning for the April 8, 2024 Total Eclipse. Our park district is really excited that the eclipse will be a total eclipse for our county, and we're just wanting to make plans and start that discussion with how we want to be involved in that celebration," says Terry McDonald, Administrative Assistant, Heritage Trails Park District.
If you would like to explore all the current and future events that Heritage Trails Park District offers, you can visit their website. The next board meeting will be on February 21st.
