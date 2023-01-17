Heritage Trails Park District Planning Ahead for the Future

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The Board of Park Commissioners with the Heritage Trails Park District were busy Tuesday evening inside the Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce with budgetary and future event planning.

Currently, hundreds of people are involved in the district's 2023 Cabin Fever Hike Series, which is part of the Grand Lake Health System Road to Fitness Program, but the district is already looking further ahead. Heritage Trails Park District is planning with the St. Marys Community Public Library for the annual Gardener Swap and Share in May, and while it is still a year out, the district is already in the planning stages for a once-in-a-lifetime astronomical event set to occur in the area in April of 2024.

