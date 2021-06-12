The Ohio State University of Lima hosted Anatomy Outreach Day, an event that provides high school students a chance to learn about the profession.
OSU Lima, in partnership with the Division of Anatomy at The Ohio State University and Mercy Health - St. Rita's, invited high school students to the Ohio State Lima Cadaver lab located at St. Rita's medical center.
In the classroom, students were shown a full body prosection and isolated organs. The goal of the outreach day was to allow students to learn more about the human body, as well as anatomy in general.
Three one hour sessions were held on Saturday during the event.