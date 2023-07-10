VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A third man who was charged in the May 9th 2022 Van Wert home invasion pleaded guilty to reduced charges.
20-year-old Seth Hitzeman entered guilty pleas to the charges of aggravated burglary and theft. He will be sentenced next month. 20-year-old Kaiden Gilbert was sentenced to 8 to 12 years in prison and 19-year-old Johnathan Miller was sentenced to 15 to 20 years for their role in the crime.
Van Wert police say that on May 9th of 2022, an armed burglary took place at a home on Tyler Street. Two people were home at the time, the suspects held them hostage and stole money from the victims. The suspects used a gun to beat one of the victims severely, sending them to the hospital.