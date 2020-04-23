Home sales still good in West Central Ohio, despite being down around U.S.

It may be a different situation in other parts of the country, but West Central Ohio's housing market is still doing well.
The president of the West Central Association of Realtors says before the coronavirus pandemic they were on a pace for a record spring in home sales. It has slowed down a little, but the market is still strong in our area. The housing market remains a sellers’ market and few people are concerned with moving during the pandemic. How realtors have conducted business has had to change though. Open houses have gone completely virtual and there's more of a reliance on technology for people to get their information.
“I think that our role has changed in that we have to leverage technology, to help us out in the process,” says Kate Shulaw, President of the West Central Association of Realtors. Because that is what our job is to be in charge with the process. So, really leveraging zoom calls, making sure the client is comfortable with what they are doing, as well as, we are comfortable making sure it happens the right way.”
The association is asking that only decision-makers rather than large families be present during showings and closings.