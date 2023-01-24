Hot Tea Tuesday returns to the Bluffton Public Library

BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - Want to know the best place to get the area's hottest tea? Stop by the Bluffton Public Library!
For the first time following the pandemic, Hot Tea Tuesdays are back in Bluffton. Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., library visitors can curl up with a good book and a delicious cup of tea during their visit.
"We offer a selection of teas, hot water, take away cups and you can come in grab a cup of tea, go and read, check out our items or you can just come pick it up and take off. We hope to have people come in and attract more people into the library and hopefully, as February comes - is Library Lovers Month - and hoping to bring more refreshments in as well as the popularity increases," said Tanya Augsburger, adult service coordinator.
If you would like a free cup of hot tea, stop by the Bluffton Public Library next Tuesday. The library is located at 145 S. Main Street in Bluffton.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hey Lima!
Born in Fort Worth, Texas, I moved to Lima when I was 13 and have lived here since. I graduated from Bath High School, then went to Bowling Green State University for my Bachelor’s in Marketing with a minor in Communications. Now I’m back home, working here as a multimedia journalist.