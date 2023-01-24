Hot Tea Tuesday returns to the Bluffton Public Library

BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - Want to know the best place to get the area's hottest tea? Stop by the Bluffton Public Library!

For the first time following the pandemic, Hot Tea Tuesdays are back in Bluffton. Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., library visitors can curl up with a good book and a delicious cup of tea during their visit.

