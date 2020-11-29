Huffman's EdChoice program gets signed into law by Gov. DeWine

The overhauled EdChoice Program is looking at more criteria to issue vouchers to attend private school for low-income students. Governor DeWine signed changes into law last week. State Senator Matt Huffman revised the EdChoice program after the previous formula placed 1,200 Ohio schools on the eligibility list, including some high-income school districts.
The new formula would be for students whose families are at 250% of the federal poverty level or lower and attend a school that is in the bottom 20% of the school performance index. If they meet that criteria, they will be able to get a voucher to attend a private school. Critics of the program say even if school districts get decent grades on their state report cards, but are in the bottom 20 percent, their low-income students would be eligible for the program. Students will be able to sign up for the program in Spring 2021.