Husted visits Mercer County to talk on growing job industry and tech skills

MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The State of Ohio is looking to address the growth of the job industry and its link to unemployment.
According to the State of Ohio Department Job and Family Services, January 2023 unemployment rate was at 4.0%, which is only down to .01% from December 2022 (4.1%).
The state is continuing in their effort to address the unemployment numbers. A link has been made between the increasing demand to have employees with higher tech skills. This has led the state to create programs such as TechCred, which helps Ohioans learn tech skills and more to be placed into higher-paying jobs. Ohioans who are not in school can still apply for the program.
"We are trying to empower and give people the skills that they need to succeed," said Husted. "We want to make sure that career pathways are as easy and frictionless as possible, affordable, lead right from education, to a job. This is about helping people understand how to do that."
Schools and career centers are preparing the next generation of students by equipping them with skills that are in demand in various industries.
"We are growing, we have more jobs than people, we need to continue to build that workforce if we are going to grow the economy," said Husted. "If you want more jobs, we are going to need more people with those skills."
Local employers are looking to hire as soon as now, and are looking at programs through high school, colleges, and career centers, as well as those who go through Ohio programs like TechCred, for their potential hires.
"The region actually has over 750 positions that are open," said Sue Edwards, Wright State University President. "As a university, it really is our role to be that pipeline for our students."
"We just got to get you connected with the right tools and you can have a wonderful opportunity right here in Ohio," said Husted. "Our grandchildren and children will never have to leave Ohio to find a great career, we are building them right here in Ohio."