LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Several non-profit agencies will be making a difference in their neighborhoods thanks to the City of Lima.
The winners of the "Impact Grants" provided by the City of Lima's Department of Housing and Neighborhoods are gearing up to complete the projects they presented for funding. The Faurot West Neighborhood Association will be handing out more than 100 grab sticks to help clean up the neighborhood and City Life at Rally Point will be adding a new activity for the kids they serve.
"What we used our $500 grant for is we purchased 138 of these. Got 150 cards to go along with these and we're going to disseminate these out into the neighborhood. And anyone who volunteers gets a brand new grabber to take home with them, kids included. Anyone who volunteers will get one home to take home with them," said Catheryn Sarno, president of Faurot West Neighborhood Association.
"This year we are adding a miniature golf range in the back of our building. Cause we realize that golf is something that kids can use and they can go outside, they can be in the nature, it also teaches them so many social skills and emotional skills. They can carry those on into their adult life," stated Yvonne Jones, site director at City Life at Rally Point.
The Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Neighborhood Association also receiving an impact grant for an event they are planning in October.
