Impact grants providing a boost to local non-profits

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Several non-profit agencies will be making a difference in their neighborhoods thanks to the City of Lima.

Impact grants providing a boost to local non-profits

The winners of the "Impact Grants" provided by the City of Lima's Department of Housing and Neighborhoods are gearing up to complete the projects they presented for funding. The Faurot West Neighborhood Association will be handing out more than 100 grab sticks to help clean up the neighborhood and City Life at Rally Point will be adding a new activity for the kids they serve.

Impact grants providing a boost to local non-profits

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.