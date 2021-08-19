Informational meeting for Birch Solar draws a crowd

The Birch Solar project continues with their third public informational meeting.
Thursday, the UNOH Event Center was filled with community members and experts working with the proposed solar farm. This was the first time that Birch Solar was able to meet with the public in person versus over a video conference.
Tables were set up with informational posters explaining the process of the solar farm that’s planned to be set up in Shawnee Township. Birch Solar says they’re excited to continue the process of putting up the solar farm and becoming a part of the community.
Shanelle Montana, the director of development at Lightsource BP says, “I think this meeting represents the fact that we’re here to be a partner, we’re getting involved in a lot of community projects around the area. We are excited about this project, we are excited to move forward to the next step to really talk about the facts, and figures, and benefits this can bring to the Shawnee community.”
The next step for the Birch Solar project is gearing up for the evidentiary hearings in front of the Ohio Power Siting Board, where they will present the specifics of the project, along with the facts about the solar farm from the experts.