It's a shopaholic's paradise at the Allen County Fairgrounds as Max's Trader Days is underway

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Labor Day weekend is known for family cookouts and camping, but for Lima, it's all about a weekend of shopping at the fairgrounds. Nathan Kitchens checks out what makes it so popular.
The Allen County Fairgrounds are packed for the second weekend in a row, this time for Max's Trader Days which is a paradise for shopaholics.
"Definitely the food because we have great food vendors so that's always a big hit. I also think a lot of people come because they like to look at the guns that are for sale. We have some really cool antiques," stated Amy McCluer, human resources with Max's Trader Days.
The event is drawing in over 1800 vendors in what is their 14th year. The massive flea market usually draws in over 25,000 people each year and doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. One of the many vendors here tells us what they enjoy most about coming out.
"Just the people, the atmosphere, it's a good time," commented Missy Helmig, owner of Just Because Gifts & More.
Missy Helmig is the owner of Just Because Gifts & More right here in Lima. She has everything for your home décor needs, from candles to flower arrangements, but you'll also find clothing as well. Helmig says this is her sixth year at the event and it draws in a respectable profit for her business.
"It usually for the three days we're about $6,000 or more," added Helmig.
Max's Trader Days is more than just guns, antiques, and tools. If you're looking for some interesting animals to bring home, Maw and Paw's Sugar Gliders from Ironton, Ohio are here for their sixth year with all sorts of exotic animals.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!