It's a shopaholic's paradise at the Allen County Fairgrounds as Max's Trader Days is underway

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Labor Day weekend is known for family cookouts and camping, but for Lima, it's all about a weekend of shopping at the fairgrounds. Nathan Kitchens checks out what makes it so popular.

It's a shopaholic's paradise at the Allen County Fairgrounds as Max's Trader Days is underway

The Allen County Fairgrounds are packed for the second weekend in a row, this time for Max's Trader Days which is a paradise for shopaholics.

It's a shopaholic's paradise at the Allen County Fairgrounds as Max's Trader Days is underway
It's a shopaholic's paradise at the Allen County Fairgrounds as Max's Trader Days is underway
It's a shopaholic's paradise at the Allen County Fairgrounds as Max's Trader Days is underway

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.