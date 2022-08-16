JD Vance talks about changing U.S. energy policy

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate is crossing Ohio to talk about increasing the energy independence of the country.
JD Vance made a stop at Your Hometown Stations in between speaking engagements to talk about energy policy he would like to see the United States implement. Vance says the Democrats have made it impossible to explore the current energy resources that are in the country, so as not to be dependent on foreign countries like Russia and Venezuela. He says the United States needs to release its own energy to drive down costs for consumers across the board.
“The energy crisis is one of the reasons why we have a terrible inflation crisis,” says Vance. “Because energy is part of our food, it's part of our manufactured goods, it is part of certainly the gas at the pump. And so, if you drive up the cost of energy, you just make everybody poorer and it comes with no benefit to Americans, no benefit to Ohioans.”
Vance also discussed the Inflation Reduction Act which was signed into law this afternoon by President Biden. Democrats say it will be a benefit to lowering costs to Americans, but Vance believes it will do the opposite.
“Which raises taxes on middle-class Ohioans and actually hires 87,000 IRS agents to harass small businesses,” adds Vance. “That is not a way to deliver prosperity and it is certainly not going to bring down prices.”
Vance is facing Democratic congressman Tim Ryan in November’s general election.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.