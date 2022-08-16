JD Vance talks about changing U.S. energy policy

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate is crossing Ohio to talk about increasing the energy independence of the country.

JD Vance talks about changing U.S. energy policy

JD Vance made a stop at Your Hometown Stations in between speaking engagements to talk about energy policy he would like to see the United States implement. Vance says the Democrats have made it impossible to explore the current energy resources that are in the country, so as not to be dependent on foreign countries like Russia and Venezuela. He says the United States needs to release its own energy to drive down costs for consumers across the board.

JD Vance talks about changing U.S. energy policy

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.