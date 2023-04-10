Jerome O'Neal dismisses lawsuits against several parties, including Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur Center

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An update tonight on a story Your News Now first told you about on Friday.

Local businessman Jerome O'Neal has dismissed all claims in a lawsuit he filed on March 31st against the Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur Center, the Lima Chamber Foundation, and the center's board president Jill Ackerman. The dismissal was filed in Allen County Common Pleas Court this morning. A cease and desist letter from the center's board demanding O'Neal stop using the center's name to obtain grant dollars prompted O'Neal's lawsuit against them claiming that accusations were false. No word on what prompted O'Neal to dismiss the case, but it is now history.

