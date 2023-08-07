John Heaphy announces the return of Casa Lu Al at Rotary meeting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A long-time Lima institution will be making a return at a new location in downtown Lima.
During the Lima Rotary meeting, John Heaphy announced that Casa Lu Al will be coming back in the building he is renovating on the corner of Main and Spring Streets. The original restaurant closed nearly 2 years ago and the Venturella family sold their recipes and the Casa Lu Al name to Heaphy for him to reopen in the spring of 2024. Heaphy has invested millions into renovating the historic buildings and is glad that he is able to continue the 60-plus-year legacy of the family in downtown Lima.
"It's no secret to build a brand like that takes years," says John Heaphy, owner of Good Food Restaurants. "So, it's a valuable brand, and to the family, it's really big for them, because their father started it in 1960. John and Tony and George ran it for decades and to have the brand alive and to go into the future, it's kind of a next-gen Casa Lu Al restaurant is very exciting for everybody."
Heaphy also announced that Rudolph Foods will be moving some of its offices to the third floor of the Spring and Main building. Heaphy will be bringing duckpin bowling and a bar to the second floor with a place called Corner Pin. Then on the ground floor, next to Casa Lu Al, Vista Tacos will move into the old Calahan Building to serve tacos and tequila.