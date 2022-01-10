Jordan says he will not testify before Jan. 6th Select Committee

On Friday, Congressman Jim Jordan told us he would respond to the request by the January 6th select committee asking him to testify, and this weekend he gave his answer, a resounding no.
Jordan published his letter to the committee on his Twitter account saying that he has no relevant information for the committee about pro-Trump supporters raiding the capital a year ago, when lawmakers were certifying the November 2020 presidential election results. We asked the 4th district congressman about the committee’s request before he spoke to the Allen County Republicans, and this is what he had to say about the committee.
“We got a letter, I have been asked, we haven’t been subpoenaed, we will respond. But I have to tell you I got real concerns about any committee that will alter evidence and lie to the American people, it’s exactly what they did,” says Jordan. “And just this congress think about this Democrats have closed the Capital, enacted proxy voting, kicked republicans off committee, won’t let Republicans serve on select committees, the first time in American history that they have done that. And they are trying to make D.C. a state, trying to end the electoral college, trying to end the filibuster, trying to pack the court, and nationalize elections. And yet they have the audacity to say it’s Republicans who are trying to undermine democracy. Give me a break. So, I think the American people see this committee for what it is, which is purely political.”
Former Lima Mayor David Berger sent a letter to Jordan today, calling on him to resign for his refusal to testify before the committee. In the letter, Berger says quote:
“In prior correspondence with you, I have generally refrained from directly challenging your position or assertions. Based on your recent public statements, however, I now must state that your public refusal to cooperate with the U.S. House of Representatives’ formal investigation into the January 6 insurrection is not only unacceptable but also a violation of your oath of office. You took an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and the laws of our nation. The House investigation is a duly authorized investigation, and you have no choice but to comply with the requests and/or subpoenas that it may issue. Should you choose not to comply, you should resign from your position in the Congress.”
