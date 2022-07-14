7/14/22 Media Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 349 calls for service in the month of June, bringing the total to 1916 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of June and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
Just a reminder to anyone driving or riding in a golf cart within the City of Delphos. The max number of passengers including the driver is 4. All occupants must be wearing a seatbelt and/or be riding in a child car seat. Operation of a golf cart is not permitted on State Routes or on streets with a speed limit above 25 miles per hour. If you would like a copy of the City of Delphos ordinances pertaining to the operation of golf carts with-in the city, stop by the police department and pick up a copy.
The police department has a large number of bicycles that have been located or turned in. If you are missing a bicycle, please come to the police department and describe the bicycle you are missing, and we will get it back to you.
On 6-1-2022 officers spoke with a male at his residence who wanted to turn in a trimmer that he found on his property.
On 6-1-2022 The manager at a business on E. 5th St, requested that a customer be criminally trespassed from the business. The manager discovered that the customer had committed a theft offense in the business previously and does not want her to return. A criminal trespass order was prepared and served on the suspect.
On 6-1-2022 officers located a female, 29 year old Jordan Ladd, of Delphos, who they had an active order to arrest issued out of Van Wert Adult Probation Department. Officers took Ladd into custody and transported her to the Van Wert County jail.
On 6-2-2022 officers took a report from a male who stated that he was threatened by another male.
On 6-2-2022 officers responded to the 900 block of Spencerville Rd, for an assault complaint. Upon arrival officers met with two brothers who had been in a physical altercation. Both adult males are facing charges.
On 6-3-2022 officers were sent to the area of E. 4th and N. Pierce streets to attempt to locate a vehicle whose occupants were trying to sell jewelry. The vehicle was not located.
On 6-4-2022 officers received a call from a female who stated she believed someone was in house. The female, who was not home at the time, thought she saw flashlights in the residence while looking at her live security video. Officers responded and checked the residence but found that it was secure, and no one was inside.
On 6-4-2022 officers were sent to the 400 block of W. Clime St, for a Domestic Disturbance. Officers arrived and met with a male and his wife. The female was intoxicated and the two had a disagreement. The male decided to leave to allow things to calm down.
On 6-4-2022 officers spoke with a male who stated that he was threatened with a gun. The male told officers that two males came to his residence to get back a small amount of money that he owed them. When he advised that he didn’t have the money he was threatened with a gun.
On 6-4-2022 a female came to the police department with a bicycle that she found on her property.
On 6-4-2022 officers responded to two separate abandoned 911 calls at different residences. In both cases there were no problems at the residence.
On 6-5-2022 officers responded to an abandoned 911 call. Upon arrival officers found that a mother had called 911 on her son who was being disruptive. Officers spoke with the male and nothing further was needed.
On 6-6-2022 officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Harmon St, for a Domestic Disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke to a female who stated she had an altercation with her daughter. The female told officers that her daughter later left the residence and did not return. Officers located the juvenile and took her to her custodial grandmother.
On 6-6-2022 a female came to the police department to report that she was the victim of a scam. The female paid a fraudulent website after receiving a pop up on her screen stating that her computer was in need of repair.
On 6-6-2022 officers spoke with a female who reported that her juvenile son, who lives in another state, threatened to harm her.
On 6-6-2022 officers were asked to assist at a house fire on Becker Rd.
On 6-7-2022 a male called to report his juvenile daughter acting in an unruly manner.
On 6-8-2022 officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of E. 7th St, for a Burglary complaint. Officers spoke with the homeowner and found that several items were missing from his residence. Officers did not find any forced entry and suspect that a friend of the homeowners son is responsible.
On 6-8-2022 officers spoke with a male in reference to a package that was delivered to his residence but was now missing.
On 6-8-2022 officers met with a male and a female separately in reference to a child custody issue.
On 6-9-2022 officers were asked to perform a well being check on a male, parked in a semi, in the 1800 block of E. 5th St. Officers met with the male and determined that EMS was needed as he was having a medical issue.
On 6-9-2022 officers met with a male in the 300 block of W. 8th St. The male told officers that someone had caused damage to his home. It was determined that the damage may have been caused by the neighbor’s vehicle. The neighbor agreed to pay for the repairs.
On 6-10-2022 officers were sent to the 200 block of W. 3rd St, for a Domestic Disturbance. Officers met with a male and female who both stated that it was just an argument and nothing physical had occurred.
On 6-11-2022 officers were dispatched to meet with a male in reference to a missing gun. Officers met with the male and found that during the process of moving to a new residence a handgun, which was seen in the new residence, is now missing.
On 6-12-2022 a female came to the police department to make a complaint. The female stated she believes that another female, whom she has a protection order against, is stalking her.
On 6-12-2022 officers were sent to the 200 block of W. Clime St, for a Domestic Disturbance. Officers arrived and met with a male and female who were having a verbal altercation. The male left the residence.
On 6-13-2022 officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. 3rd St, for a Domestic Violence complaint. Upon arrival officers met with a female who stated that her juvenile daughter had been unruly and assaulted her. Officers contacted the juvenile’s probation officer and charges will be reviewed.
On 6-13-2022 officers met with a female who wished to file a complaint against a neighbor. The female stated that her neighbor came in her house without knocking.
On 6-14-2022 officers were flagged down by a female in a vehicle. The female had several tanks of propane, and one was leaking. The tank found leaking was removed from the vehicle.
On 6-14-2022 officers were sent to the 200 block of W. Clime St, for a dispute. Officers spoke with a female there and she reported that an ex-boyfriend had thrown items in her yard.
On 6-15-2022 officers spoke with a female, by phone, who reported that her ex-boyfriend would not stop contacting her. Officers called the male and advised him to cease contact with the female.
On 6-16-2022 officers were sent to a residence in the 200 block of W. 4th St, for a report of a deceased male.
On 6-17-2022 a male, who is the manager at an apartment complex, called to report that a vehicle on his property had vulgar words written on it.
On 6-18-2022 an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and, during the traffic stop, found probable cause to arrest the driver, 38 year old Denny Bowers II, for operating the vehicle while intoxicated.
On 6-18-2022 officers spoke with a manager at a business on E. 5th St. The manager told officers that an unknown person placed several gallons of paint inside their dumpster.
On 6-19-2022 a female contacted the police department to file a report. The female told officers that a neighbor became verbally abusive towards her and she felt in fear for her safety.
On 6-19-2022 a concerned female called the police department after finding a small child playing in the park unattended. The child, who lives nearby, was taken home and his parents were advised of the incident. A report was forwarded to Children’s Services for review.
On 6-20-2022 officers were sent to the 1200 block of Spencerville Rd, to investigate an alarm activation.
On 6-20-2022 officers were called to remove debris from the roadway on US 30.
On 6-20-2022 officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of W. 4th St, for a Domestic Disturbance. Upon arrival officers met with a female. She stated that the male, who had left prior to officers’ arrival, had destroyed some of her clothing during an argument. Officers located the male who admitted to destroying one article of clothing. The female just wanted the incident documented.
On 6-20-2022 officers were sent to a residence in the 700 block of Spencerville Rd, for a neighbor dispute. Officers spoke with both residents and attempted to resolve the issue.
On 6-20-2022 officers were sent to the 200 block of W. Clime St, for a Domestic Dispute. Officers arrived and spoke with the female. She stated her husband had left after a verbal altercation and she wanted a wellbeing check done on him. The male was located and was fine. Nothing physical had occurred.
On 6-20-2022 a female came to the police department with her juvenile daughter. The female told officers that her daughter is being harassed by another girl on social media. The other female was located and advised to cease contact.
On 6-20-2022 officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E. 4th St, for a missing juvenile. Officers proceeded to the location that the female was located on prior occasions and did locate her there. An adult male at the residence, Daltyn Gibson was taken into custody for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and for Obstructing Official Business.
On 6-22-2022 officers took a report of damage done to the pavement on E. 5th St. by a semi-tractor trailer.
On 6-22-2022 officers assisted a resident in freeing her dog from inside of a locked vehicle.
On 6-23-2022 officer spoke with a male at the police department who wished to file a complaint. He wished to report that he purchased a new cell phone, and it was causing annoying high frequency signals.
On 6-23-2022 officers received a call of a male juvenile who had caused damage to city property. The juvenile was turned over to his father and advised that he was banned from the property.
On 6-24-2022 officers were sent to the 400 block of Grant St, for a Domestic Disturbance. Officers arrived and met with a female and her son. After speaking with all parties, a 26 year old male was taken into custody for causing or attempting to cause physical harm to his mother.
On 6-24-2022 a male came to the police department to report a theft from his vehicle. The male reported that a large amount of cash, as well as credit cards, were taken from his vehicle.
On 6-24-2022 officers were sent to a residence to speak to a female in reference to an assault. The female told officers that her boyfriend had assaulted her two nights ago. The female left to stay at another residence.
On 6-25-2022 officers received a call of an altercation in the 900 block of N. Main St. Officers arrived and found that the argument was due to a child custody dispute.
On 6-26-2022 officers were sent to a business in the 200 block of W. 4th St, to investigate an alarm activation.
On 6-26-2022 officers were sent to the 1600 block of E. 5th St, to investigate an alarm activation.
On 6-26-2022 officers responded to multiple calls of fireworks being set of near Marsh and Ricker streets.
On 6-27-2022 a male called the police department to report that he was the victim of an attempted scam. The male determined that the call, claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House, was a scam and did not give them any personal information.
On 6-27-2022 a female reported receiving two packages from a business that she did not order anything from. The female was advised by the business to file a report.
On 6-28-2022 officers were sent to the area of Skinner and Superior streets for a suspicious male in the area. Officers located the male and found him to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Criminal charges are pending at this time.
On 6-28-2022 employees at a business on N. Main St, contacted the police department in reference to an unwanted guest at the business. Officers arrived and located the male. He was advised to leave the business.
On 6-28-2022 officers were called in reference to a hand grenade found in a residence. Officers found that the hand grenade was in fact live and contacted the bomb squad. The grenade was detonated to destroy it at the city dump.
On 6-28-2022 officers were sent to a business on Elida Ave. for a disturbance. Officers arrived and found that a male was being verbally abusive towards an employee. The male was asked to leave and will be criminally trespassed from the store.
On 6-28-2022 a female came to the police department to report that she was the victim of Identity Theft. The female told officers that someone unknown to her was making charges using her credit card number and had attempted to open another account using her personal information.
On 6-28-2022 officers received a call of a missing juvenile from the 500 block of E. 4th St. The female was located a short time later and returned home.
On 6-29-2022 officers spoke with an employee at a business on E. 5th St. The employee told officers that he had a verbal altercation with a male in his business and that male had made threats to him. The male left when the employee contacted police and he was not identified.
On 6-29-2022 officers met with a female in the 500 block of S. Franklin St. The female told officers that her vehicle was entered sometime overnight and items were taken from the vehicle including cash.
On 6-29-2022 officers received a complaint of possible drug activity occurring in the park. Officers spoke with a male juvenile who was leaving the park and did locate a large bag of suspected marijuana on him. Charges are being reviewed by the Juvenile Court Prosecutor.
On 6-30-2022 officers took a report from a female in the 300 block of S. Pierce St. The female told officers that her vehicle was entered and cash was removed from inside.