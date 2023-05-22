By Yeoman Senior Chief Petty Officer James Thorson, Navy Office of Community Outreach.
ATSUGI, Japan - Petty Officer Third Class Braden Decker, a native of Kalida, Ohio, serves in the U.S. Navy as a member of a helicopter squadron forward deployed to Japan.
Decker attended Kalida High School and graduated in 2018.
Decker joined the Navy two years ago.
“I joined the Navy to tour the world and expand my horizons on various cultures, while fighting for our freedom,” said Decker.
Today, Decker serves as a naval aircrewman with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 12.
Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Kalida.
“I learned growing up that it doesn't matter what happens at work or outside of work, it is the people that you surround yourself with that makes your place a home,” said Decker.
Members of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 12 fly and maintain helicopters for the U.S. Navy. Navy helicopters are able to perform many different missions. Some of the most common operations include search and rescue, air assaults, medical evacuations, supply transport and hunting submarines.
This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola; one year later six of them, known as "The First Six," earned their “Wings of Gold.” Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally and today our women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aircraft. Our Nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service.
As a member of the Navy, Decker is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy supports national defense by being anywhere we need to stop the fight before it can reach our shores,” said Decker.
Decker serves in Japan as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.
“As the largest force in our nation’s front line against revisionist actors, U.S. Pacific Fleet meets this great responsibility with strength, resolve and confidence," said Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander. "Together with our joint and combined partner operations, we are positioned to defend - across all domains - any attempts to threaten our nation, our allies and partner’s security, freedom and well-being."
Decker and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“My proudest accomplishment was taking the step to enlist in the Navy,” said Decker.
As Decker and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy has introduced me to my closest friends and gave me the opportunity to serve with some of the finest people in the world,” said Decker.
Decker is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I’d like to thank Trish Ham who was my special warfare trainer prior to affiliating with the Navy,” added Decker.