Kenneth Richey sent back to prison with the max sentence

Kenneth Richey is going back to prison after receiving the maximum sentence in his latest case.
Richey was sentenced to 12 years in prison for when he threatened former Putnam County judge, and now Allen County assistant prosecutor, Randall Basinger.
Four videos were discovered on Richey's Facebook page from last summer.
He says he won't die until the man that ruined his life, his children and grandchildren all die, but he mentions no name.
Richey was previously sentenced to death for aggravated murder but that was overturned after he served 20 years. He was also convicted in 2012 for retaliation against Basinger.
"The most recent threats are far more compelling in that the threats involved my children and my grandchildren," said Basinger, who also was the prosecutor in Richey's murder conviction. "My children urging me to give up my career now as a prosecutor and move."
Richey says he's wrongfully convicted, the court is corrupt and says the jury was biased against him because of prior convictions.
"They were meant to be private," said Richey. "Basinger was not the target of any alleged threats in my videos. Just because an overzealous detective and eager attorney general (prosecutor) wanted it to be all about Basinger, doesn't make it so. No public official was ever mentioned. And nowhere was Basinger's name ever mentioned, or said, period!"
Richey intends to appeal the sentence with a new attorney.