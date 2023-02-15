Kewpee High School Invitational Exhibit opens at ArtSpace Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Highly talented students from 18 schools across the area have their artwork on display at ArtSpace/Lima.
Students put weeks or months worth of work into their art and gathered Wednesday night to see all of the entries in the Kewpee High School Invitational Exhibit on display. The exhibit features works in a wide variety of mediums, from drawings and paintings to jewelry and sculptures.
A sophomore from Wayne Trace High School took home 3rd place in the drawing category for his ink drawing called "Cathedral" of the French Chartres Cathedral.
"The history behind it, the way it looked, just kind of appealed to me so I was like, you know what, let's draw it. And I drew it. Part of it was burned down and they had to rebuild it, so it ended up with these two different looks through the different spirals," said Luke Stouffer.
All entries and winners of the Kewpee High School Invitational Exhibit will be on display through March 1st.