Kindle takes plea deal and faces a possible 122 years in prison

A Lima man facing 65 charges related to sexual crimes involving children decided to take a plea deal before his trial was to start next week.
Jeremy Kindle pleaded guilty to 20 of the 65 counts and all of the charges of rape were dropped as part of the plea deal. He is still facing a possible sentence of 122 years in prison. Earlier this week, he turned down a plea deal offer made by prosecutors.
Kindle was indicted in August of last year and faced a number of charges including rape, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and sexual battery. His partner, Scott Steffes, has also been indicted on 62 similar charges. Both Kindle and Steffes were foster and adoptive parents in Allen County. Kindle is scheduled to be sentenced in January. Steffes trial is expected to begin in December.