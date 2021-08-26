Law enforcement to target impaired drivers this Labor Day weekend

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign officially kicked off in Allen County.
This upcoming Labor Day weekend law enforcement officials will be out to enforce impaired driving laws. The Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition says that the enforcement period is more important than ever.
That's because according to Cody Doyle, Project Director for Safe Communities, says that Allen County had twice as many injury or fatal crashes involving impaired drivers in 2020 than in 2019.
Every year throughout the United States more than 10,000 people die in highway crashes involving a driver or motorcycle operator with an illegal blood alcohol concentration.