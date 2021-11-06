Leading Ladies Coalition gears up for their premiere with a photoshoot

A new non-profit is forming in Lima and its aim is to empower women.
The Leading Ladies Coalition held a photoshoot on Saturday in the old apartments above The Met in Lima. They plan on creating a calendar to premiere their group.
Twelve different women, some bringing their children along, got their pictures taken for the calendar. Members of the organization say that it’s all about lifting up the women in our community and empowering them.
Lisa Ashafa, the creative director for the coalition says, “The mission of the leading ladies coalition is rising above the standards. We want women in our community of all ages to understand that the standards that society puts on them is not where they have to be. We want to help them by elevating whatever their abilities are through empowerment, personal growth, education, career advancement, whatever that means.”
Be on the lookout on social media for a page coming out in the near future for the Leading Ladies Coalition, and also for the calendar drop in December.