Liberty students learn about science survival with SESA

Students at Liberty Arts Magnet School got a lesson in science survival.
That was with help from Science Enhancement for Science Advancement, or SESA. The fifth grade students were tasked with working together and thinking out of the box to solve problems themed around being trapped on a deserted island.
Lessons like these are geared to getting kids excited about science, technology, engineering, and math.
"Getting them wanting to learn, and hopefully choose a career down the road in a STEM related-field," said Rachel Smith, SESA teacher in residence. "There’s so many job opportunities right now in science and technology careers, so really we just want to make it fun, get them excited, and really plant that seed, so hopefully in the future they'll want to pick one of those careers."
SESA has been bringing science education to Allen County schools for the last 30 years.