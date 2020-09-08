Lima AAUW holds annual book fair

The Lima branch of the American Association for University Women kicked off their book fair Tuesday afternoon at the previous Elder Beerman store in the Lima Mall (2400 Elida Rd, Lima, OH 45805).
The AAUW has been accepting donations of books, CDs, magazines, and many more items over the past year in order to put on their annual book fair. In total, they estimate around 90,000 items were donated. During the first day there was a $5 admission charge to enter to get first choice at the selection. All of the money made from the book fair goes to support women furthering education through scholarships but is also a great way to repurpose books.
Missy Bennett, the co-manager of the AAUW Book Fair said, “We love to help out the community with scholarships but also all of our people that will come and buy books and buy other things that we have is just a fun way for them to get something and still support our scholarships.”
Gabe Eye who has been to around 10 of these events is always the first in line. He explained why, saying “The first person usually gets what they want. Those who come late don’t get much.”
The event will run through Saturday. Thursday and Friday hours will be from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday’s hours will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free.