Lima Allen County Chamber holds seminar about staying on top of energy costs

Controlling your energy cost could make a difference in your company's bottom line.
And to help do that, representatives from the Chamber Energy Program put on a seminar for people to learn more about how to save money on electric and natural gas costs. They talked about knowing the ends and out of contracts with energy providers to make sure you are not costing yourself more money. But it all starts with understanding what rate you are paying.
“Today, most folks don’t realize what rate they are paying or where that rate is on their bill. So, that is the first thing that we want to education folks on. Find that rate, make sure if you have shopped you know your supplier and you look at it every month,” says Rick Davidson, President of Community Energy Advisors
The easiest cost savings is simple steps like shutting off lights or for manufacturers shut down initiatives when things are not in use. Other measures that could save energy costs, include replacing older HVAC equipment or upgrading lighting to LED. But using renewable energy could lead to savings over the long term.
“You can offset your existing usage with things like solar. And then it kind of pays itself off after a few years then you are getting free energy and that is an easy savings measures as well,” adds Claire Wilson, Product Manager and Energy Benefit Engineer for Viridi.
If you would like to see if your business can save some money, contact your local chamber of commerce and ask about the Chamber Energy Program.
