Lima Area Youth Orchestra performs Spring Finale Concert

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Area Youth Orchestra wrapped up their 2022-2023 season with one last performance at Lima Senior High School.
The theme of the concert was "The Classics: Inside Out!" featured work included pieces from Mozart, Beethoven, and even the Beatles, all representing different emotions.
This season also marks the second year for the Cadet Orchestra, a group made up of students in grades 3-6.
Students in the orchestra say that they appreciate the opportunity to play alongside other talented young musicians and that playing with LAYO provides exciting challenges that they don't get at their school or with a tutor.
"I'm going to go to college next year and I've been looking into doing marching band or orchestra. If I didn't do this I don't think I would've ever looked into doing an orchestra because I've just never done it," said Elizabeth Mohr, a senior from Wayne Trace High School who plays the tuba.
"You play music that you would never ever play on your own, it's just really extremely cool to play. Even if you're in a band, like in a school band, it's completely different music, it's something you won't get elsewhere without paying or joining an actual symphony like that, so it's really cool that it's here and they're offering it for free," said Jaden Neuman, a homeschooled junior who plays violin and is one of the concert masters for LAYO.
Auditions for the next season of the Lima Area Youth Orchestra will be held at the end of this summer.