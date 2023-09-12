Lima ArtWalk will feature 17 artists showcasing their talents in the downtown area

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Downtown Lima will be bustling Thursday evening as it transforms into a progressive art museum.
The annual ArtWalk will feature 17 artists in various downtown locations. It's a chance for people to get introduced to a variety of art forms in a fun and unique way. Artists will be on hand to discuss their work and local businesses may have some specials themselves.
"Each location will have a map that will tell you where the next artist is. And they'll have their work, you can talk to them, you can see the work that they've done. We have an extra bonus of having a demonstrating artist at ArtSpace," said Sally Windle, ArtSpace/Lima.
The walk begins at 5 p.m. and runs through 8 p.m. The RTA trolley will be providing free shuttle rides between locations.
Press Release from ArtSpace/Lima: Downtown Lima will be transformed into an art museum as ArtSpace/Lima and Downtown Lima Inc. present ‘ArtWalk 2023’, Thursday, September 14, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. The event is DORA Friendly, free, and open to the public. Artists will have their work set up in 13 locations throughout the downtown area and will be available to talk about their work. Special deals will be available in selected businesses to add to the experience. There will be free trolly rides throughout the evening, sponsored by Old City Prime. All visitors will receive a free tote bag with business deals and highlights.
A special attraction during the ArtWalk will be Fresh Press Threads silkscreening *new* Lima t-shirts on the northwest quadrant of Town Square
The locations and artists are as follows:
Dean Brown - Metro Center Lofts
Cora Bicknell – Our Town Roast
Elizabeth Caprella – Jen’s Furniture
Jake Collins – ArtSpace/Lima – demonstrating ceramic artist
David Cottrell and Mike Huffman – The Ohio Theatre
Lynne Focht – Beauty by Jill
Bryan Moss – Alter Ego Comics/Purple Feet Wine Boutique
Tom Lehman and John Rausch – The Met
Joy Noriega, Amanda Rose, and Scott Rose - The Wingate by Wyndham
Steve Smith and Zoe Smith - Rhodes State College Borra Center
Eva Yarger – Old City Prime Restaurant
Winans Chocolates and Coffees will have a pop-up shop in the lobby at ArtSpace.
The ‘Good Vibrations’ art exhibit will be on display at ArtSpace/Lima.
A map with all participating artists and businesses will be available at each location.