Lima Catholic School students finish Positive Addiction Week with a message from certified life coach Julie Wilkes and the annual 5K

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Catholic School students raced to the finish line of Positive Addiction Week.
Friday, students of all ages competed in the annual Positive Addiction 5K. Parents and staff were also invited to participate but supported the students rather than compete. Leading up to the 5K, author and certified life coach Julie Wilkes spoke to students about how she has overcome all of her short life expectancy predictions due to a severe heart condition and now dedicates her life to paying forward on the second chance at life by helping others to find light in their life.
"I think they were inspired to see someone who overcame something, and even if they don't relate to a heart problem, we all have something. We all have something that has gotten in our way, or maybe we've been told we couldn't do something. I wanted them to know they can do whatever they want but they have to make healthy choices for them, know who they are, or who they're not, and have the courage to say no when it's not the right thing for them," stated Julie Wilkes, keynote speaker.
To learn more about Wilke's journey and the importance of healthy choices, visit juliewilkes.com for more information.