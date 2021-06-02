Lima City Building fully reopens to the public

Starting Wednesday, June 2nd, the Lima City Building will open to the public again. Protocol from the governor and CDC will still be followed. This includes mask wearing for non-vaccinated individuals.
Those that have utilized online services such as paying bills during the pandemic can continue to do so. However, utility and municipal buildings are now fully open to serve customers in-person. Along with the building reopening, the city will resume public rentals and event permits.
"We are back to issuing special use permits for the use of parks as well as permits for parades," say Sharetta Smith, Chief of Staff for the city of Lima. "We are cautioning individuals that with all of our permits we are following the orders of Governor DeWine and if things change, then we reserve the right to cancel those permits as we watch our recovery from COVID."
For a list of city building hours or to request a permit, visit cityhall.lima.oh.us.