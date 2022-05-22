Lima City Council to hear recommendations for the $26.3 million in federal funds

Mayor Sharetta Smith will be giving the council the report on the Better Together Community Engagement meetings and the recommendations that came from those meetings to use the over $26 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to Lima. The city held four engagement meetings to get citizens' suggestions on where they would like to see one-time funding be spent on. Some of the suggestions made to the administration included additional recreational areas, infrastructure, and neighborhood improvements.
Lima City Council will be voting to authorize the Mayor to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Lima City Schools and Lima YMCA for the new community aquatic center project. Back in 2020, the city closed Schoonover Pool because of the extensive damage to the pool floor, the excessive leaking, and the outdated filter system. The estimated cost of the repair was going to be over $1 million, so they decided to replace the pool instead. There has been no announcement about where the new Aquatic Center will be built. Four locations were identified as possible locations, including Schoonover Park and next to three existing Lima City school buildings.
The Mayor will announce her appointments for four cabinet positions, two of which are new to the City of Lima. She sent a letter to the council about appointing Della Bradford as the Human Resources Director and Charity Upshaw as the Executive Assistant to the Mayor. Plus, appointing Amber Martin to the newly created Workforce and Small Business Development Specialist position and Carmellia Zion as the Deputy Director of Housing and Neighborhoods.
Council meets Monday night at 7pm in Lima Council Chambers.
