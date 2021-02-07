Lima City Council to look at the setup of 113 acres DORA

Lima City Council will be getting a draft application to setup a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area or DORA in downtown Lima. The area will cover 113 acres which would include the Downtown Central Business District, Main Street Corridors, and Market Street Corridors. City officials say the DORA would stimulate economic development for businesses and property owners in the designated area. The issue will be placed in committee for further discussion.
Council will also be voting on the 2021 budget. The total amount for the general fund is over $34 million. All the departments were asked to cut back on this year's budget. Both the fire and police departments cut millions in their proposed budgets. However, thanks to CARES Act funding police and fire will actually be able to hire additional manpower for their respective departments.
Another thing that will be brought up for a vote is an agreement between the Lima Police Department and the Allen County Sheriff's Office to create a joint SWAT team. For many years, both agencies have had their own teams and all the cost that goes with them. With a mutual aid agreement, one team will be used and be cost-effective too. The two law enforcement agencies already work together with the Regional Bomb Squad and West Central Ohio Crime Task Force.
Council will be holding an online meeting Monday, February 8th at 7 pm, people can watch at home on Spectrum Channel 1021.