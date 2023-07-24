Lima City Councilors Share Perspectives on Whether Council Should Pass Issue 1 Resolution Encouraging Voters to Vote No

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- At Monday night's regular meeting, Lima City Councilors discussed a drafted resolution that would express council's opposition to Issue 1; however, not all councilors are on board.
Issue 1 will be on the August 8th ballot for voters to consider increasing the support threshold from the current 51% majority to a 60% supermajority for implementing future amendments to the Ohio Constitution. The drafted council resolution would urge Lima voters to vote "no" on Issue 1, but councilors presented varying perspectives on whether the resolution should pass.
"About a democracy, a simple majority should be what actually changes things or supports things. It was mentioned, about this council meeting, we actually go to three readings of any ordinance, if necessary, and that last reading only requires our simple majority pass," adds Carla Thompson, Supports Issue 1 Resolution & Third Ward Councilor, Lima City Council.
"Issue 1 proposes to increase the threshold of support from a 51% majority to a 60% supermajority for adoption of future amendments to the Ohio Constitution. In my opinion, raising the threshold for constitutional amendments should be approved. A constitution should not be changed based on light and transient causes. Yes, I took that quote from the United States Declaration of Independence," says John Nixon, Against Issue 1 Resolution & President, Lima City Council.
The resolution will now go on to a second reading.