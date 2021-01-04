Lima City Schools Board of Education holds first meeting of the year

The Lima City Schools Board of Education met for the first time this year.
The Board of Education held an organizational meeting followed up by a regular meeting Monday evening. During the organizational meeting, the board voted to re-elect Alicia Anderson as the President of the Board of Education. They also appointed various board members to different committees. We asked the President of the Board how they reflected on 2020, and what she is looking forward to in the remainder of the school year.
Alicia Anderson, the President of Lima City Schools Board of Education said, “2020, it was a change, we had to do things differently, teach differently, but all in all we did what we had to do.”
She continued saying, “We are just finishing. Just getting through this and finishing out on top.”
The next Board meeting will be on February 8th.