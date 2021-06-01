Lima City Schools start new Summer Camp Program

Lima City Schools holding a new summer camp program to broaden the enrichment of students while school is out on break.
Several of the schools with 2-week themed sessions including Lego building, rocketry, and oceanography. Educators say the students are responding well to the extra time in the classroom.
South Science and Technology Principal Chad Fallis explains, “This is a little bit more broader range and looking at some more enrichment type activities. So, opportunities for the kids to get out as well as we finish up this past year and what they’ve had to go through.”
Each session is specifically designed for that school and the students attending.