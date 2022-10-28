Lima Family YMCA to host robotics program and Lego Leagues

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Kids and teens alike will have a lot to look forward to coming up at the Lima Family YMCA.

Teens will be able to participate in a robotics program starting in January from Mondays through Thursdays 4 pm to 7 pm. Where participants will be given a mission and will learn how to build and engineer a functional robot. After the building phase, the team will then go to Cleveland for a weekend in March for a competition.

