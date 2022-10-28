Lima Family YMCA to host robotics program and Lego Leagues

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Kids and teens alike will have a lot to look forward to coming up at the Lima Family YMCA.
Teens will be able to participate in a robotics program starting in January from Mondays through Thursdays 4 pm to 7 pm. Where participants will be given a mission and will learn how to build and engineer a functional robot. After the building phase, the team will then go to Cleveland for a weekend in March for a competition.
"The program is for high school students, its getting them involved in engineering, building stuff, it can be for marketing and business, kind of a wide spectrum of things," said Taylor Shimp, Lima YMCA teen development director.
The robotics program is free for those that are interested, and they're also offering Lego programs for younger students.
"We have our first Lego League, which is kids that are nine through fourteen, and that kind of is an intro into robotics - they have a packet that they follow and they build structures, then they end up building and programming a robot to go and interact with all these structures," Shimp said. "That is Mondays from 5 to 6:30. Then we have our Lego League Jr., which is for younger kids ages six to nine, and will be on Tuesdays from 5 to 6. That's more of an intro kind of thing, get them starting to work with their imagination; building some fun stuff, some cars, boats, things like that to get them moving into when they get older they can go into the robotics part of it."
The Lego League starts on October 31st and there is a registration fee of $20 for members and $30 for non-members. Lego League Jr. will start on November 1st, and this registration fee is $10 for members and $20 for non-members. Call the YMCA at (419) 223-6045 or go to their website for more information.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.