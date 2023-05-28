Lima Farmers Market to return in early June

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's that time of year that area residents can enjoy outdoor farmers markets and Lima is getting ready to kick off theirs.
The Downtown Lima's Farmers Market is set to begin Tuesday, June 6th. You will be able to find an array of fresh produce, baked goods, canned jams, and jellies, along with crafts and other handmade goods. The vendors are local and are hoping you will come out and support their efforts of entrepreneurship.
"Lots of great bakers, lots of great farmers, lots of great people who just want to kind of connect with the community," said Kayla Monfort of Activate Allen County. "They have lots of great ideas and lots of things they would love to sell to you and to show you how great they're doing in terms of their baked items, their crafts, their produce, etc. We really just need the public and the residents to come out and join us and support those folks."
The farmers market will run every Tuesday from June 6th to September 26th from 1 pm. to 5 pm at the VFW parking lot at the corner of Elm and South Main Street. You can find out more about each week's vendors and activities on their Facebook page.