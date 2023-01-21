Lima Kiwanis Club's Diva's Den lets girls pick out free prom dresses

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Kiwanis Club made sure that families didn't have to make the choice between paying the bills or being able to get their daughter a prom dress.

There were hundreds of dresses for girls to pick from at the Lima Kiwanis Club's annual Diva's Den. For over a decade, the service club has provided free prom dresses to area girls. Many of them are brand new, and the others are dry cleaned and pressed by Duffy's Cleaners so that they look as good as new. They were also able to offer shoes, jackets, and jewelry to match. 

