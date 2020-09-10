Lima Mall hosts ladies night out event for moms

Lima Mall hosted a "Ladies Night Out" event for local moms on Thursday.
The goal of the event was to allow moms to have a night to themselves in order to kick back, relax, and have fun.
Social distancing measures were in place to ensure attendees stay safe.
"We are really excited to have our moms come out and kind of have a break. Everybody needs a break right now," said Betsy Billingsley, Marketing Director of the Lima Mall. "It's a good night to have a little fun. And it's really nice to be able to do something for the community for a free event and really have everybody just come together and enjoy."
A special wine glass painting class was held at the start of the event.
Mall vendors were also present to provide information on their stores to those who attended.